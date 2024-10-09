Tragic event leads to three fatalities

A sad and tragic scene unfolded mid-Monday morning in Clinton County when the first call for assistance came in to the Clinton County Dispatch Center shortly after 10:40 a.m.

A call came in to dispatch from an individual about a male subject being found on the lawn of a residence in southwest Clinton County, who had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Brent Flowers, 45, of Albany, was found dead at his residence from a apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound according to a police report from the Kentucky State Police.

Linda Flowers, 76, and Linda Crouch, 78, both of Albany, were also found deceased inside the residence located at 194 Lakepoint Drive.

Dispatch alerted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office of the situation at about 10:42 a.m., directing them to a residence at 194 Lakepoint Drive to investigate.

The residence is located in the southwest area of Clinton County, just west of the airstrip at Spring Creek Airport.

Upon arrival, Brent Flowers was found deceased, and within minutes of arrival, both Linda Flowers and Linda Crouch were discovered deceased of apparent gunshot wounds as well.

“This is critical” one of the first responders told the dispatchers on duty shortly after arriving at the scene, requesting additional law enforcement officers and units from the Clinton County Emergency Services to be dispatched to the scene.

Minutes later, a call went in to the dispatch center to notify Clinton County Coroner Lonnie Scott that he was needed at the location.

Local law enforcement also requested dispatch to notify Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia of the situation and to request that officers from that agency to the scene.

Shortly afterward, a call was made to the dispatch center that the road leading to the residence was being closed off to public travel in order to protect the scene.

Marcum posted on social media later Monday afternoon that his office was notified of the situation by Clinton County Dispatch at 10:42 a.m..

“When officers arrived on the scene, the residence was cleared, and it was determined safe for EMS to proceed. Two females had been found with gunshot wounds and single male with a gunshot wound outside the residence,” Marcum’s post noted.

With several first responders on the scene at that time, included multiple emergency ambulance crews with Clinton County Emergency Services, a call was made to Wayne County Emergency Services to dispatch a unit to the Albany EMS headquarters to be on standby should additional medical emergencies develop elsewhere in the county while local crews were busy at the Lakeview Drive location.

According to Marcum’s Facebook post, in addition to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Clinton County Emergency Medical Services, assistance was also given by the Albany Police Department during the investigation.

Kentucky State Police Detective Josh Dicken is now handling the investigation, assisted by other KSP Troopers and detectives.

Additional information will be published in the Clinton County News as it becomes available from Kentucky State Police.