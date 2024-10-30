Sam Cross, 82, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 in Monroe, Tennessee.

He was the son of the late Gradie and Dora Cross, and was the husband of the late Mary Sue Cross. Hewas also preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd Cross and Allen Cross.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Reagan of Monroe, Tennessee, two sons, Bobby (Holly) Cross and David (Robin) Cross, both of Albany, Kentucky; one sister, Betty Applegate; three brothers, Ralph Cross, Howard Cross, and Bill Cross; six grandchildren, James (Betty) Cross, Tiler (Olivia) Cross, Trevor (Kayleigh) Cross, Samantha Cross, Tanner (Alexis) Cross, and Tessa Cross; four great-grandchildren, Brook Cross, Naya Cross, Colton Cross, and Taylah Cross.

Services were held Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Baptist Church, with Bro. Marcus Williams and Bro. Donald McGill officiating. Burial followed in Cartwright Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.