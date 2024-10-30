Joe Booher, 76, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away, Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at The Medical Center at Albany.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of James Edward and Ovie Della Davidson Booher.

He was of the Baptist faith and a log skidder operator for Whitley & Whitley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Lou Bowlin Booher; siblings, Sam Booher, Maxine Allen, Billy Booher, Suretha Booher and Monzell Hill.

He is survived by his children, Carolyn (Ray) Gunter, of Pall Mall, Tennessee, Steve (Amy) Booher, Elizabeth (Eric) Schurkamp, and Jackie Booher ,all of Albany; sisters, Imogene Fletcher, of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Randa Hughes of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Lee Gunter, Joshua Osborne, Sierra Schurkamp, Gracie Booher, Jaycie Booher, and Noah Booher; great-grandchildren, Hazeleigh Gunter and Jackely Gunter; special friends, Jamie Stearns, James Lee Sawyers, Melvin Bowlin, Donnie Hill, Mac Wright, and Tim Riddle; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Campbell – New Funeral Home, with Bro. Don Davis and Bro. Gregory Eads officiating.

Burial followed in the Highway Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Burial followed in the Highway Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.