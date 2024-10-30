Liza Mabeline “Mabel” Groce Cowan, 81, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at her residence in Albany, Kentucky, on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of James Bates and Ruby Elizabeth Norris Groce.

She was of the Methodist faith, and a homemaker

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward Cowan; siblings, Clifton Groce, Arnold Groce, Madell Shelton, Ann Shelton, Wanda Brown, Darlene Irwin; sons-in-law, Joey Brown and Joseph Tompkins; grandson, Jacob Daley.

She is survived by her children, Polly Cowan of Smithville, Tennessee, Dorothy Brown of Monticello, Kentucky, Becky Thacker of Cookeville, Tennessee, Barbara Cowan (William Sands) of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Michelle (Robert) Dishman of Monticello, Kentucky, Nancy Cowan of Smithville, Tennessee, John (Tammy) Cowan of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Helen (Peter) Field of New Zealand, Susan (Larry) Johnson of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sarah Tompkins of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and Robert Cowan of Cookeville, Tennessee; siblings, Ernest Groce, Jeffrie Groce, Elaine Brown, Reda Thurman, Joyce Ferrell and Helen Cummings, all of Albany; 29 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, many other family and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Neal officiating. Burial followed in the Cowan Family Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.