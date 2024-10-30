Cynthia Claire “Lilly” Ritter, 81, of Albany Kentucky, and formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on October 3, 2024, from complications after a fall.

She was born December 10, 1942.

She is survived by her sister, Dora (Terry) Lilly Kelley, of Stewart; daughter, Denise M. Layne; grandchildren, Christine Layne Jones and Zachary (Britney) Layne; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Her final wish was to donate her body to science with MedCure, for the learning of others and to have her ashes scattered in the ocean that she loved so much. Therefore, no official memorial services are scheduled.