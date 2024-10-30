Janet Brown, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at Cumberland Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Bill Cook and Roxie Honeycutt, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Cook amd a half-brother, Ronnie Cook.

She is survived by her husband, Cotton Brown, two sons, Mitch Brown and Mike (Debbie) Brown; two grandchildren, Angela Brown and Chris Brown; one half-sister Ann (Kay) Riddle.

Services were held Friday, October 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel Church with Bro. Kenny Neal officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.