Glen Hall, 84, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2024 ,at The Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of the late James and Vertie Hall and was also preceded in death by his siblings, Woodrow Hall, Jack Hall, Robert Hall, Clinton Hall, Nellie Johnson, Rena Mae Hull, Vena Sheckles, Mary Buster, and Veta Logston Hull.

He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Hall; special friend, Linda Matel; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 12:00 noon at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Greg York officiating. Burial followed in Five Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.