Louis E. “Perk” Perkins, 98, a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away in Vero Beach, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

He was the son of the late Roxie Huddleston and William Kendrick Perkins.

He was a World War II Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Sakatonchee in the South Pacific, a member of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, and a pharmacist.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, John Louis Perkins.

He is survived by his wife, Shelby Hackney Perkins; children, Richard Perkins, Mary (Greg) Decrescenzo, Edwin (Diana) Perkins; grandchildren, Katherine (Jason) Lazarus, Lisa (Mark) Moore, Andrea Decrescenzo, Sarah Rhoady, Lilly (Johnny) Herman, Varvara Perkins; 10 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at St. Helen’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 1:00 PM followed by a reception at Vero Beach Country Club from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.

Arrangements by Strunk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida. A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com