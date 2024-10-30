Justin Brent Lester, 44, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 18, 2024, at his residence in Wayne County, Kentucky.

He was of the Baptist Faith and worked as a carpenter.

He is survived by his parents, Donald K. and Gail Brewster Lester of Monticello, Kentucky; wife, Shanna Lester, of Monticello, Kentucky; children, Logan Brent Lester, Autumn Breanne Lester, Ava Cravens, and Alexa Huff; brother, Derek L. (Jenifer) Lester; sister, Kimberly Shea (James) Roberts; nieces and nephews, Chris Lester, Cassie Lester, Mason Lester, Will Roberts, Matt Roberts, J.W. Gregory, and Kenzey Gregory.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home with Bro. Dewey Burks officiating.

Burial followed in the Alexander Cemetery in Monticello, Kentucky. New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and information at www.news-monticello.com