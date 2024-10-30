Pete Grayer, 85, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on October 18, 2024, at his home.

He was born in Zula (Wayne County), Kentucky, the son of Millard Grayer and Fannie Lowe Rednour.

He served in the U.S. Navy, was a Union Carpenter, a Deputy Chief Constable for Perry Township, and a former owner/operator of a Texaco gas station.

He was a member of the Lighthouse of Mercy Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Logan Howard, Bertha Overman, Robert Rednour, and George Grayer.

He is survived by wife, Carolyn Sue Grayer; children, Jean (Phil) Suiters, Missy Grayer, and Graylann Grayer; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, with Bro. Darrell Reagan officiating. Burial followed in the Taylor’s Grove Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky, with Military Honors provided by the Monticello D.A.V. Chapter #105.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and information at www.news-monticello.com