Linda Gail Ferguson Tallent, 77, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 18, 2024.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Gordon Fulton and Lucy Smith Ferguson.

She was of the Christian faith, and retired from General Motors in Indiana

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Collins; brother, Danny Ferguson; half-brother, Greg Dicken.

She is survived by her brother, Gary (Sandy) Ferguson of Albany, Kentucky; special nephew, Andrew Dicken of Indianapolis, Indiana; nephews, Richard Ferguson, Corey Ferguson, William Ferguson, Brandon Ferguson; niece, Cheryl Ferguson.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 12:00 noon in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Greg Wells officiating.

Burial followed in the Lands Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com