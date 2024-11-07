Ethel Marie Hill, 81, of Monroe, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2024, at Overton County Heath & Rehab.

She was the daughter of the late James Blackhead and Auda Hill Cravens.

She was a member of the Bethsaida Christian Church and worked for many years at Jessie’s Market in Monroe.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Duett Hill; sisters, Effie Stover and Ruby Frogge; brothers, Billy Cravens, Dayton Cravens, and Alan Cravens.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Michael) Craig of Albany, Kentucky; one son, Greg “Cracker” Hill (fiancé Courtney Rush) of Monroe, Tennessee; grandchildren, Mikaela (Patrick) Craig Stalcup, Madison Craig, Taylor Hill and Jacob Wilson, Allie Hill, and Ian Hill; great-granddaughter-to-be Georgia Stalcup; daughter-in-law and mother to Taylor and Allie, Mrs. Letha Garrett of Livingston, Tennessee; sister, Betty Abston of Crossville, Tennessee; and brothers, Clovis Cravens of Cookeville, Tennessee and Ralph (Lena) Cravens, of Cravenstown, Tennessee; a host of nieces and nephews and one very special niece, Sandra Smith.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Livingston Funeral Home in Livingston, Tennessee, with Bro. Jeff Monday officiating. Burial followed in the Booher Cemetery.

Livingston Funeral Home of Livingston, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.