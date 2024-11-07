Mary Louise Smith McCoy, 84, passed away on October 29, 2024 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Jimmie and Mary Smith and was also preceded in death by her sisters, Darlene Fletcher and Viola Hurd, and her infant brother Joseph.

A graduate of Cumberland County High School, she was a former employee at the Alpine Motel in Burkesville, Kentucky, and a bookkeeper for local doctors for nearly five decades. including Dr. Kirby, Dr. Schickel, and Dr. Flowers.

She was a member of the Burkesville Church of Christ.

She is survived by husband, Sherman; son James (Alexis) Paul; grandson Lennox; siblings Betty, Donnie (Sharon), and Ann; nieces and nephews, Jay (Tracy), Greg (Tammy), Damita (Scott), Tina (Barry), Joey (Ruthe), Michiel (Shelly), Michelle (Fred), Ryan (Jenny); many great nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The funeral service was at 11 am on Saturday, November 2. Burial followed at Burkesville Cemetery.

If you so desire, contributions may be made to the Burkesville Cemetery in her memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements.