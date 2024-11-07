Aubrie Messer, 4-H Adventure Club team up to complete enhancement project at Mountain View Recreation Park

The 4-H Adventure Club members partnered with Aubrie Messer, pictured above, for her Eng.101 community service project, to paint a total of 10 physical activities for families to enjoy on the walking path at the local Mountain View Park in Albany.

Aubrie has worked hard to design and prepare each activity and showed excellent leadership skills in leading the project. The 4-H members, shown below, showed eagerness and commitment, working diligently to ensure the project’s success for the benefit of the community. Their teamwork and collaboration are commendable, highlighting the importance of community service and involvement.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit Mountain View Park and take advantage of these newly added activities. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to bond, get active, and appreciate the fruits of community effort and collaboration. A special thank you to Albany Plumbing and Electric, along with Albany Building Supply, that played a crucial role by donating paint and brushes.

This support underscores the strength of community partnerships and the positive impact they can have on local initiatives.