The Class of 1954 held its 70th class reunion at Junction Station during this year’s Foothills Festival. Those attended were, above from left to right, Jean Prichard Maupin, Joyce Jones Patty, Marie Dicken Davis, Betty Cecil Parrigin, James Lee Sawyers, Norman Smith, Jeanette Ryan Knight, Franklin Lowhorn, George Bertram, and Marguerite Dyer Bertram.

The group will have its 71st reunion next year during the Foothills Festival at Junction Station at 11 a.m.