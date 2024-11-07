Clinton Grand Jury indictments include charges of rape, incest

The Clinton County Grand Jury convened in regular session on October 7, handing down true bills in open circuit court against six individuals. Among charges levied included those of rape and incest in incidents that allegedly occurred last year.

Grand jury indictments returned last month include the following:

* Justin J. Daley, 35, the alleged offenses of rape first degree and incest–two counts each (Class B felonies), and four total charges of first degree persistent felony offender, and assault 4th degree.

The charges allege the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with a 16 year old minor by forcible compulsion (rape), and engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor under 18 years of age who was a relative of the defendant (incest). All of the alleged incidents occurred on or about April 1 through May 31, 2023 and November 12 through November 18, 2023.

* Jamie Herald, 46, the alleged offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (Class C felony); theft by unlawful taking or disposition-firearm (Class D felony); and two charges of persistent felony offender.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about April 1, 2024.

* John L. Luttrell, 54, the alleged offenses of failure to comply with sex offender registry -first offense (Class D felony), and registered sex offender restrictions (Class A misdemeanor).

The alleged offenses occurred on or about October 3 of this year.

* Parker Byrd, 27, the alleged offense of unlawful transaction with a minor-first degree-illegal substance (Class C felony).

The alleged offense occurred on or about July 28 through August 3, 2024.

* Lindsay Cash, 20, the alleged offense of unlawful transaction with a minor-first degree-illegal substance (Class C felony).

The alleged offense occurred on or about August 3, 2024.

* Isaiah Garmon, 22, the alleged offense of theft by deception (Class C felony).

The alleged offense occurred on or about June 26 through July 1, 2024.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause that a crime has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in a true bill are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.)