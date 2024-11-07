Albany City Council conducts special meeting

Albany City Council held a special called meeting late Monday afternoon, November 4, with all council members present and only two items of business on the agenda.

The meeting was held in lieu of its regular monthly meeting, which normally is held the first Tuesday of each month, which in this case was Election Day.

Although two items of business were on the called meeting agenda, only one issue was voted on following a brief presentation and recommendation by Commonwealth Engineer Toby Church.

Church explained the city had to have in place a water line extension standard policy required by the Kentucky Division of Water. He noted that little feedback had been received on the report but said it was a standard requirement that had to be in place for safeguards for water main extensions.

The engineer said the council could wait until its next meeting to adopt the requirements, or go ahead and put the policies in place and make changes later if necessary.

Councilman Leland Hicks noted during the brief discussion he liked parts of the guidelines, with Church saying they wanted to make sure people (contractors) put quality components in the ground when extending water lines to customers.

Councilman Junior Gregory made a motion to approve the water line extension standards document, which was seconded by Councilman Randy Speck and passed by unanimous vote.

The only other item on the agenda was to enter a car as surplus property to be used by the school system. However, Mayor James Bray noted there were still some issues with securing a proper VIN number for the vehicle and asked the issue be tabled until the next council meeting.

The brief session lasted just under 10 minutes prior to adjournment, with the next regular meeting of the city council scheduled for December 3 at 5 p.m.