Messer is back on hardwood

As a boys’ head basketball coach at Clinton County, Todd Messer has spent 16 season, racking up 314 wins and 166 losses.

He has seven 16th District Championships, he has been runner-up six times in the district, won six 4th Region All “A” Classic regional titles and his team during the 2020-2021 season were runners-up in the All “A” Classic State Tournament.

On Monday, November 4, Messer stepped on to the girls side of the program after the recently vacated position became open last week.

Messer was appointed as interim head coach, for one year, and the position will be filled after the conclusion of this season.

“When the job became open, Coach Messer was the first call I made,” Principal Kenneth Dearborn said. “Coach Messer will put the girls in the best possible situation to be competitive this season. He knows basketball, knows how to coach, and he has a passion for coaching young people. He knows what it means to be a Clinton County coach and how to put kids in the best situation to win.”

On Monday afternoon, Messer met with assistant coaches Lucas and Gina Thacker and Barry Matthews, followed by introducing himself to the team just before practice.

“I’m here for one reason only … the girls,” Messer said. “I don’t have an agenda other than helping the girls out this season. I love this game. I didn’t know if I’d ever be coaching basketball again. I’m going to do 100 percent the best I can to help the girls, the program and help the school in a tough situation. It’s a touch situation for everybody involved. I had no hidden agendas. My agenda is this, to help make this year as good as I possibly can for the girls.”

Messer currently is the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs’ Softball team and will remain in that position in addition to the basketball position.

Todd Messer spoke to the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs on Monday, November 4, before practice began. Messer was appointed as interim head coach of the Lady Dawgs for the 2024-2025 season.