Clinton Grand Jury conducts November and December sessions

The Clinton County Grand Jury held sessions on November 7 and December 2, returning several indictments in open circuit court.

Several true bills included multi-count charges, with a 16 count indictment against one individual in November, alleging several crimes including first degree burglary, first degree wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.

A multi-count true bill handed down in December included charges of first degree rape.

The following are the indictments returned by the local grand jury during the November 7 session.

* Mickey Shelton, 54, the alleged offenses of burglary in the first degree (Class B felony); unlawful imprisonment first degree (six counts-Class D felonies); wanton endangerment first degree (six counts-Class C felonies); criminal mischief 1st degree (Class D felony); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (Class C felony); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Class D felony); and 16 total counts (three separate indictments) of second degree persistent felony offender.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about October 28 of this year when the defendant allegedly “entered or remained unlawfully in a residence with the intent to commit a crime…and when in effecting entry or while in the residence…he was armed with a deadly weapon, or caused serious physical injury…or threatened the use of a dangerous instrument.”

According to the indictments, six persons were in the residence, including two children–one being an infant.

The defendant also allegedly “fired numerous shots with a shotgun and handgun” while inside the residence, and fired additional shots back into the residence from the exterior area, placing those inside “in immediate danger of death or serious physical injury.”

* Coltan Randolph, 18, the alleged offenses of fleeing or evading police first degree (Class C felony); assault first degree (when operating his motor vehicle at a high rate of speed and colliding with another vehicle on Hwy. 90 – (Class B felony); wanton endangerment first degree (Class D felony); and three counts of 2nd degree persistent felony offender.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about October 10, 2024.

* Scotty D. Speer, 30, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance first degree-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony); possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); unauthorized use of an automobile (Class A misdemeanor); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (Class C felony); and 2nd degree persistent felony offender.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about September 9, 2024.

* Hailey E. Harber, 24, the alleged offenses of tampering with prisoner monitoring device, and escape-second degree (Class D felonies).

The alleged offenses occurred on or about November 1, 2024.

* James McAninch, 62, the alleged offense of wanton endangerment first degree (Class C felony) when he pointed a gun at another person causing danger of death or serious physical injury.

The alleged offense occurred on or about July 14.

* Joey Duvall, 44, the alleged offense of fleeing or evading police first degree (Class C felony).

The alleged offense occurring or about July 30.

* Wesley P. Stockton, 40, the alleged offense of torture of a dog or cat (Class D felony).

The alleged offense occurring on or about October 10, 2024.

December 7 indictments

* Dale Perales, 62, the alleged offenses of rape 1st degree, vulnerable victim (Class A felony), “by engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor through forcible compulsion.” Also, sexual abuse 1st degree, vulnerable victim–two indictments involving two alleged victims (Class C felonies).

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about January 12, 2018, through May 31, 2019.

* Christopher Caraway, 40, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree-second offense (Class B felony); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); criminal trespass third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); and, 2nd degree persistent felony offender.

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about October 30, 2024.

* Billy F. Cranfield, 50, the alleged offenses of operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence (Class B misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substance first degree (Class D felony); and, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about October 23, 2024.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.)