Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following recent arrests:

Mickie Shelton, 54, of Albany, was arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree (discharge of a firearm), criminal mischief in the first degree, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender in the second degree. Shelton was arrested by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Colton Randolph, 18, of Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with evading police in the first degree, assault in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree and persistent felony offender in the second degree.

Joey Duvall, 44, of Albany, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree.

Stephanie Prater, 31, of Richmond, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (meth) and criminal trespassing in the third degree.

Christopher Caraway, 40, of Richmond, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (meth), trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (meth), possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing in the third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

Readers are reminded that suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

