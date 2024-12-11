Clinton Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn dies at 64

Jerry Lowhorn, 64, a multi-term Clinton County Magistrate serving the 5th Magisterial District, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2024, following a long illness.

Lowhorn nearly two years into a consecutive term as the 5th District Magistrate when he passed away.

He was most recently re-elected to the position in the November 2022 general election when he won that race running as a Republican who was unopposed on the ballot.

According to Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins, the process for filling the 5th District Magistrate’s seat will involve Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appointing a replacement, who will serve out the remainder of Lowhorn’s term on the Clinton County Fiscal Court.

This marks the second time in recent years that a sitting magistrate has died while serving on the Clinton County Fiscal Court.

In 2023, 3rd District Magistrate Gary Tallent passed away while serving on the fiscal court. Terry Buster was elected in a special election to serve out the remainder of Tallent’s term in November 2023.

A complete death notice for Jerry Lowhorn appears this week on page 5.