Illness forces Clinton County Schools to close after Monday

A drastic uptick in absenteeism due to sickness forced Clinton County School officials to cancel classes for the final four days this week.

According to Julie York, Clinton County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel, the absenteeism rate was increasing daily toward the end of last week, and only worsened when classes resumed on Monday of this week following the weekend.

The decision to cancel classes for the remainder of the week came after students staff members were absent with flu-like symptoms.

“Last Monday, December 2nd, the Clinton County School District began the week with attendance at 92 percent,” York told the Clinton County News Monday afternoon following an email request. “Throughout the week, numbers held at 89 percent -90 percent, as the initial cases of the flu were reported throughout the county. By Friday, attendance was down to 84 percent. “

York said that attendance numbers eventually dropped below 80 percent prior to the decision being made by school officials.

Students were instructed to use their Non-traditional Instruction Days (NTI) for the remainder of the week while at home.

“Based on feedback from local medical professionals, this decision will give our students and staff time to rest and recover prior to the return of in-person instruction on December 16 for one last week of classes before the holiday break,” York said.

Above, school buses were idle Tuesday and will remain that way until school is back in session on Monday, December 16, 2024. Most of the after school activities have been canceled this week with the exception of a few clubs and team practices and games.

The parking lot sat almost empty Tuesday morning with only the vehicles of Clinton County High School teachers and staff as school was dismissed for the remainder of the week due to illness spreading through the district.