Soma will be youngest member of school board

Vik Soma is one of the youngest people to chosen to serve on the Clinton County Board of Education, but he is ready to get started after having won the November election.

Soma, 34, will replace long-time board member and educator Gary Norris, after having defeated the incumbent in a close race this past fall.

He will serve the District 4 constituents, made up of North, East and West Albany precincts, effective this month.

Soma will be one of two new board members, joining newcomer Andrew Tallent. Each ran for office in 2024 for the first time.

The new board member is a Somerset native but was raised in Albany. He and his wife, the former Ashley Gibson, have two children, Ella, age 9, and one-year old Niko.

Soma works with his father at Baymont Inn, saying he basically grew up in the hotel industry. But, he also owns and manages Elite Car Wash and Elite Sealing & Striping companies here in Albany.

Soma said he sought the position on the board because he wanted to make a change. “I have seen and heard enough to want to have a voice for the children,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s my own and everybody else’s kids is what matters to me…with the second being the school staff,” he continued.

He said in general, his biggest asset as a board member is his experience in business, saying he hopes it helps the school district get to the next level.

Soma said (the need) for a new high school to him was “obviously” the most pressing need facing the school district, but that maintaining the other schools and staffing shortages were also among priority issues that need to be addressed.

Over the coming years, Soma noted he would like to see an increase in the number of qualified teachers and number of students being enrolled, with kids becoming more successful in the future.

The now youngest school board member says he feels the superintendent and current school board are doing the best they can with what they have. “I hope we can become a team for success in the future,” he said.

Soma is also on board with the school district’s double nickel tax proposal, saying, “it’s a good thing.” He said everyone around us has a nickel tax, noting “it’s the only way to get things (facilities)…it’s hard to get them without it (tax),” he added.

Soma congratulated former board member Norris for his past service and thanked his own supporters during his bid for the office.

He concluded, “again, I will be for the children, I will be transparent. If anyone needs to address an issue, they can feel free to call me.”