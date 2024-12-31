Andrew Tallent hopes to be voice for students as new school board member

The Clinton County Board of Education will have a somewhat new look when it convenes for the first time in 2025, with two new and young faces making up what will be somewhat of a “youthful” school board in the coming years.

Andrew Tallent, at age 37, will be among two new members on the Board of Education, representing District 2, which comprises the Neathery-Cave Springs and Seventy-Six precincts.

The new member did not gain the seat in the conventional way, being one of the few candidates in Clinton County history being elected to a seat as a “write-in” candidate. He was unopposed in the November General Election.

Tallent will fill the seat vacated by Ronald Albertson, who opted not to seek re-election, citing health issues.

Tallent did not file for the seat during the normal filing deadline, but said he filed afterward when he saw no one else had sought the seat and someone needed to be in that position on the board.

The incoming board member said he ran because he “wanted to make a change and have a positive impact on children.”

Tallent is experienced in business and stressed he would “speak his mind, openly and freely” on the issues.

Tallent was born in Barren County but is basically a life-long resident of Clinton County, having grown up in the Fairland Community, and is a 2006 graduate of Clinton County High School.

Although he attended UNLV for a month, he decided college was not for him and opted to come back home and work.

Tallent, the son of Billy Gayle Tallent, is currently employed locally with Sawyers Welding, where he has worked the past 11 years.

Prior to that, he also worked for Todd & Sargeant and helped build the Cobb facility, and with Phoenix Company, which constructed water towers.

Tallent feels his experience on the board will not only stem from his work ethic, but also being the father of four children, Sawyer, 11,; Duke, 9; Wandlan, 3; and Maevie, age one, with the children being in middle school, elementary school, Bitty Bulldogs and the youngest in Daycare.

Tallent feels that among the most pressing needs of the school district at present is a new high school and improvement in the academic area of reading, as well as district staffing.

“There are a lot of problems that need to be addressed,” he said.

He said over the next few years, he would like to see growth in the district by getting more students back in school, and getting a new high school on the way.

On the issue of whether or not a double nickel tax is needed to fund a new high school, Tallent is definitely in favor of it.

“Personally, I have not walked around through the (high) school,” said Tallent. However, he added that after attended several of the past board meetings and seeing photo displays and hearing comments from students and staff, “that was enough to say we need a new school…I think Clinton County is behind the times,” he said.

Tallent thanked those who supported him in his bid for school board member and a chance to represent them.

He concluded by saying, “I have four children (who are or will be in the school system) and I want people to know I will do what is best for the kids and not individuals. That is my goal.”