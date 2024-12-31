The Year In Review

January News: Steve Lawson, now former Mayor of Albany, tenured his formal resignation from the city’s highest office effective midnight Tuesday, January 2. He cited health concerns as his reason for leaving office.

James Bray will move up from his position of Albany City Councilman to mayor after a vote taken by the Albany City Council at its regular meeting held on January 2. Meanwhile, at a special meeting on January 5, former councilman Leland Hicks was elected by the council to fill Bray’s unexpired term through 2024 on the city council.

Boyd Randolph will serve an extra month as interim Clinton County Schools Superintendent following action taken by the Clinton County Board of Education on December 28. He will continue as superintendent as the board continues its work to hire a new permanent schools chief once the Superintendent Search Committee submits finalists’ names to the board for consideration.

A death investigation in the Aaron Community of Clinton County has resulted in a finding of death by natural causes. The Clinton County Sheriff and Kentucky State Police were conducting an investigation into the death of a woman at 698 Aaron Ridge Road on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Up to eight inches of snow in parts of Clinton County blanketed the area as a winter storm moved across this region of the nation beginning Sunday evening, January 14, with snow continuing to fall into Tuesday morning. The snowfall event was followed by the arrival of bitter cold air that saw temperatures drop into negative digits by Wednesday morning. Schools, offices, businesses and meetings were closed and cancelled and temperatures were not expected to loosen their grip until this coming weekend.

The Clinton County High School Bulldogs boys’ basketball team will return to the All “A” Classic State Tournament after earning the championship title in the 4th Region Tournament Friday night, January 12. Clinton County defeated Russellville 75-46 in its opening round game to move into the title round where they picked up a hard fought 52-49 win over the Monroe County Falcons.

James Bray is now in his third week of being Mayor of Albany. During the last week several inches of snow hit the landscape and with that, major problems have surfaced that deal with the city and county’s water infrastructure, with a State of Emergency being declared. The cold weather, along with sub-zero temperatures, have compounded the problem with the ability to supply water to the county. Most of the issues started with the ability to get power to the raw water intake pumps.

During last week’s state of emergency, with a large percentage of residents without water across the county, supplies like bottled water and offerings of free, hot showers and laundry services came from local outlets, as well as supplies from miles away. But one local entity’s delivery of emergency supplies was somewhat unexpected, when Trooper Island Camp arrived with pallets full of drinking water and Gatorade.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests in December: Keaton E. Cross, 24; Ferdinand Gerger, 65; Michael Vincent Taylor, 39; Frankie Davidson, 43; Ricki R. Ferrell, 19; Alan Kyle Thomas, 27; Dylan Murphy, 27;

January Deaths: Ronnie W. Marcum, 59, Albany; Elease Sloan Foster, 80, Albany; Johnny C. Thrasher, 76, Albany; Mary Agnes Sawyers, 89, Albany; Howard Willen Cross, 94, Albany; Dwight Franklin Sell, 92, Alpena, MI; Thomas Michael Jones, 65, Albany; Rita Paulette Polston, 72, Albany; Joyce M. Bookout, 75, Albany; Bill Asberry, 73, Albany; Michael Winningham, 68, Albany.

2024 Feburary Review

February News: Wayne Ackerman of neighboring Russell County, a long-time principal in that school district with 27 years of total experience, has been hired as the new Clinton County Schools Superintendent. The Clinton County Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Ackerman for a total of three years and five months at $130,000 annually. His contract began on February 1.

Clinton County is still under a state of emergency as proclaimed by the Albany City Council two weeks ago. As of Monday, January 29, Albany Mayor James Bray said city workers were finishing up their 69th water pipe repair and now had about 99 percent of Clinton Countians with water.

The Charles H. Futrell Endowed Scholarship, a recent gift from Tim Futrell of Cadiz, Kentucky, will provide annual support to students from Clinton County who want to pursue an education at the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. Futrell is establishing his scholarship in memory of his uncle, Charles H. Futrell, a long-time Vocational Agriculture teacher at Clinton County High School and well-known civic leader.

“Temporarily closed” is the message when one searches for the Foothills Academy, Inc. on Google. Navigating on the Foothills Academy website presents a 404 page not found error. No official response, however, from either state officials or Foothills Academy officials, has been released since that posting. The “temporary” closing of the treatment facility for teenage male youth apparently began in late January, following some hazardous incidents that occurred at the facility and heavy damage being done as a result.

Clinton County residents will once again have the choice as to whether the legal sale of alcoholic beverages will be allowed here, if enough signatures are obtained on a petition that will be circulated to the public. Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins said a notice to circulate a wet/dry petition had been filed on February 14 by Junior Cecil, one of the principal owners of Southern Kentucky Distillery, located in Cumberland County.

When Clinton County High School Lady Bulldog senior guard Landree Moons put up that short running shot last Thursday night against Wayne County with 2:03 showing on the fourth quarter game clock to score her 48th point that night, she became the school’s new record holder for most points scored in a single game-boys or girls. With her 46th point, Moons became the leading girls’ scorer, topping a 45 point performance by Brittany Flowers in a game against Dawson Springs on December 22, 2009. But when she made the next bucket, she passed the record set 75 years ago to become the record holder, topping the 47 point mark scored by Bernard Howard in 1948.

The annual Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky will run from March 1-7 and the annual statewide Tornado Drill, in which all outdoor warning sirens will be activated in the state, and here in Clinton County, will be conducted Wednesday, March 6 at 9:07 a.m. local time.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests in January/February in Albany and Clinton County: James V. Armstrong, 60; Jason Murphy, 25; Savannah Jackson, 25; Timothy R. Stapp, 35; Camrick Wright, 21; Michael Taylor, 39, all of Albany; Lloyd Owens, 65, Alpha; Andrew Murdock, 24, Somerset, Ky.; Christy D. Beaty, 47, Byrdstown, TN; Cory Bard, 30, and Charles D. Daniels, 35, and Josh Evans, 36, all of Monticello, Ky.; Berry Rose, 45; Anthony L. Richardson, 25; Tony Albertson, 39; Zach Appleby, 27; Angela Wallace, 51; Miranda Angel, 28; Brian Gross, 38; Jaywreye Phelps, 30; Savannah Jackson, 25; Thomas Tucker, 37; George L. Claborn, 41; Daniel Lee Norris, 27; Anthony B. Lee, 31; John L. Smith, 36; Dillion Flowers, 33; Brandi S. Scott, 30; Robert Coomer, 49; Elisha M. Corya, 39, all of Albany.

January Deaths: Mary Sue Cross, 81, Albany; Ronald Shelton, 86, Albany; Betty Joyce Huckelby, 84, Albany; Rodney Bryant Piercey, 99, Albany; Jimmy Lynn “Pennywinkle” Pennycuff, 70, Albany; Geneva McWhorter, 87, Albany; Charles “Timmy” Dyer, 64, Albany; Iverson L. “Ivy” Warinner, 79, Taylorsville, Ky.; Venda Elvlean Brown, 89, Albany; Deborah Murlene Boils, 56, Albany; Pauline Melton Reeves, 93, Albany; Minnie York Warinner, 91, Albany; Odell “Bun” Cummings Claborn, 74, Albany; Ronny D. West, 69, Mint Hill, NC; Roger Wayne Roberts, 72, Louisville, Ky.; Carolyn Sue Brake, 67, Albany; Lorene J. Brown, 87, Albany; Ruth Carlton Claywell, 83, Albany; Malcolm C. Johnson, 89, Burkesville, Ky.; Juanita Stevens, 88, Albany; Velma Colleen Williams, 89, Pall Mall, TN; Mary Louise Branham, 90, Albany; Darrell Leon Groce, 75, Albany; Patricia Jones Parrigin, 60, Albany; Dawn Marie New, 63, Milwaukee, WS; Ruby Nell Sewell, 99, Lexington, Kentucky.

2024 March Review

March News: Clinton County High School Bulldog senior guard Landree Moons, the only senior on this year’s Lady Bulldog squad, capped her final season of basketball play with a host of accolades, and they just keep coming. According to Clinton County High School Athletic Director Darrell Thompson, Moons was named the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.

The Clinton County High School Softball and Baseball teams hosted their second annual “Meet the Bulldogs” night Friday as a fundraiser for both teams, as well as to give the public a chance to meet the 25 Bat Dawgs and 16 Lady Bat Dawgs. “The 2nd Annual Meet the Bulldogs was another resounding success. It was a thrill to see old teammates reminiscing about their days as players, along with hearing the passionate words of Coach (Darrell) Thompson and Coach (Mike) Conner of what those teams of the past meant to each of them.”

On Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m. local time, Central Daylight Savings Time will return to the region and here in Clinton County, meaning everyone in the Central Time Zone will have an extra hour of daylight in the evening until early November.

The Kentucky State Police set up the Driving Simulator on Friday, March 15, at Clinton County High School. Trooper Jonathan Houk said keeping kids from texting and driving is one of the most important things to teach this day and time.

Spring officially arrived on Tuesday of this week, but weather conditions still feel more like winter than spring. Certainly warmer temperatures are on the way, with the new season, a new lineup of sports from the athletes at Clinton County High School. Included in this week’s Clinton County News is our annual Springs Sports Preview.

The Clinton County dispatch at 911 was called Saturday afternoon at 2:21 p.m. after a resident in the Cartwright community found a human skull in a ravine behind their house. Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum said the body was badly decomposed, and has been sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for a positive identification. Marcum says he believes the remains are likely that of a man who has been missing for several months, that of Tony Smith, who lived at 2069 Cartwright Loop.

During a pretrial conference in Clinton Circuit Court on March 7, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Chris Thrasher, charged with sexual abuse 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age and rape 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age, the Court granted the defense request for change of venue in the case and set a trial date. Circuit Judge David L. Williams moved the case to Cumberland County, with a trial date scheduled for July 22 and 23, with all motions to be filed by May 2.

Clinton Fiscal Court, at its regular meeting on March 21, granted a $1 per hour across the board increase for all county employees who had worked since July 1, 2023. The rate hikes will take effect with the first pay period in July 2024.

During a special called meeting of Albany City Council on March 19, the council, without necessity of a vote, agreed with City Attorney Jeff Hoover that the Duvall Valley Water Improvement Project, which is funded by five different state and federal agencies, should continue to its completion under Monarch Engineers. Hoover noted there could be legal ramifications and other issues if the project were halted and money earmarked from the project attempted to be used on other water projects.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests in March: Jacob L. Ford, 23, Cave City, Ky.; John H. Brown, 44; Matthew Wray, 35; Hannah Murphy, 24; Keaton Cross, 24; James Armstrong, 60; Andrew Murdock, 24; Gregory Goodman, 59; William Willis, 26; Camrick Wright, 22, all of Albany; Cory Bard, 30, Monticello, Ky.; Cristy D. Beaty, 47, Byrdstown, TN; Kaleigh Swift, 23, Albany.

March Deaths: Charles Edwin Brown, 69, Albany; Deanna Scott Willis, 74, Burkesville, Ky.; Ron Goodrich, 64, Albany; James Calvin Walters, 83, Albany; Daniel Kay Choate, 70, Albany; George “Pat” Proffitt, 72, Burkesville, Ky.; Waldo Henson Pierce, 92, Burkesville, Ky.; Junior Eugene Flowers, 92, Albany; Willie Gordon Marcum, 74, Albany; Lucille Bandy Bell, 90, Albany; Ike Dalton, 64, Albany; Rex Ferguson, 98, Albany; Carla Mae Cravens Teeple, 95, Albany; Paul Gayron Tompkins, 80, Albany.

2024 April Review

April News: Clinton County is seldom thrust into the national spotlight–one of the reasons that many of the 10,000 or so residents choose to live here–but that wasn’t the case on April 3, 1974, 50 years ago this week, when it joined communities across a 13-state area that were stricken by one of 148 tornadoes that touched down during a 24 hour period and was later termed a “Super Outbreak” by the National Weather Service. In Clinton County, other than massive property damage, eight lives were lost due to the storms.

An Albany man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning, April 1, according to Kentucky State Police Richmond Post. Chastian McWhorter, 26, of Albany, was driving an ambulance for the Somerset-Pulaski County Ambulance Service when he was involved in the accident in Garrard County with a semi-trailer. A patient in the ambulance, Robert Caudill, 75, of Nancy, Kentucky, was also fatally injured. The parking lot adjacent to the Lindle Castle Gymnasium, where McWhorter’s funeral was held on April 6, was filled with ambulances and other emergency vehicles from across the state to honor the first responder.

After the demolition of the existing buildings where the new Clinton County Judicial Center is to be located, groundwater was found in the area where the buildings are to be constructed, causing yet another delay. However, companies worked quickly to come up with a plan to drain the water away from the site, and work on the project resumed on Monday, April 8, just two weeks after work had been halted.

Next Monday, April 8, will be a dark day in Albany and Clinton County, at least for a couple of hours. It’s not an anniversary of a terrible event, but rather a near total eclipse that will be visible across a wide path of North America. Although clouds intermittently obscured the view for the most part, the viewing opportunity was fantastic, with over 90 percent of the sun’s surface being blocked by the moon crossing its path.

“Downtown Derby” will see it’s inaugural run Saturday, May 4, with a host of activities for all ages, coinciding with the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby that same Saturday. The groups working to bring the new event to Albany include the Clinton County Community Foundation, the Clinton County PTA, Albany Masonic Lodge, Clinton County Extension Office, and the Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

A young man who was charged in the August 2022 vehicular death of an Albany 911 dispatcher and former resident, Walter “Russell” Aaron has been sentenced in Overton County, Tennessee. Chance White, of Livingston, pled guilty to reckless vehicular assault, a Class C Felony. He was given a sentence of 30 days to serve with the remainder diverted for six years.

The Clinton County School District, thanks to a collaboration with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, will be able to meet a state mandate by having an SRO (School Resource Officer) in each school facility staring with the 2024-25 school year. The school board, meeting in special session on April 9, unanimously approved an SRO agreement for a one year period, which is renewable after the first year, contingent upon Clinton County Fiscal Court approval, which was given by the court during its meeting on April 18.

Clinton County Fiscal Court has given the green light for the agreement between the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton County Board of Education to supply School Resource Officers (SROs) in each school beginning with the 2024-25 school year. The fiscal court voted to approve the agreement, contingent upon the school district paying all funding relating to the officers.

The Clinton County Lady Bat Dawgs invited five other teams to participate in the Kentucky/Tennessee “Border Wars” event held at Clinton County High School. The teams who participated were Cumberland County, Russell County and the Lady Dawgs from Kentucky, and the Tennessee teams of Livingston Academy and Clay County.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests in April: Tony L. Mullins, 38, Byrdstown, TN; Cory Bard, 30, Monticello, Ky.; Darrell Murphy, 50; Katie M. Melton, 27; Cody J. Smith, 31; Joni L. Foster, 45; Luther D. Conner, 22; Daniel Norris, 38; Anthony Richardson, 25; Chekiesak Dicken, 45; Charles A. Dyer, 23; Shelly L. Muse, 40; Norris G. Nagel, 39; Jaywreye Phelps, 30; and Daniel Norris, 28, all of Albany.

April Deaths: Donnie Reed McWhorter, 75, Floyd Knobs, IN; Jacob Shelton, 38, Byrdstown, TN; Charles Jeffery Bean, 60, Burkesville, Ky.; Frankie M. McLean, 68, Vandalia, OH; Willie Ryan Garrett, 81, New Castle, IN; Chastian McWhorter, 26, Albany; Nelma Lee Beaty, 88, Muncie, IN; Billy Odell Cummings, 92, Lexington, Ky.; Lloyd Burchett, 78, Albany; Charles “Charley” Duvall, 70, New Castle, IN; Jennifer Johnson, 74, Albany; Brenda Faye McIver, 67, Albany; Ronnie Joe “Archie” Riddle, 59, Cheneyville, IL; Kathy Ann Ridge, 66, Albany; Sue Graham, 81, Albany; Fred Hurt, 82, Albany; Doug Spears, 59, Columbia, Ky.; Anna M. Anderson, 87, Knightstown, IN; Bro. Larry Dyer, 76, Burkesville, Ky.; Brandy A. Madison, 49, Monticello, Ky.; Lucille Thompson, 73, Albany.

2024 May Review

May News: Clinton County High School embarked on a new journey this year with the addition of the Bass Fishing Team to the athletic department. Last weekend, the Clinton County Bass Fishing team had two members, Elijah Osterreicher and Dalton Poore, qualify for state competition.

A man who was originally indicted for murder and other offenses in July of 2022 has entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter in Clinton Circuit Court. Benjamin Claywell entered the plea on April 11. He was driving a vehicle that crashed on Hwy. 558 in Albany, which killed a passenger in his truck, 35-year-old Ashley Barton.

The first annual Downtown Derby filled the streets of Albany Saturday, despite the car show being postponed due to weather. Co-creator of the event, Sarah Wilson-Browning said she hoped the event will grow bigger and better each year.

The Sixteenth Annual ECC (Early Childhood Center) Commencement ceremonies will see some 108 kindergarten students move onto the next phase of their primary education next week. The program will be held Tuesday, May 14, in a two-tier ceremony, at 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Clinton County Tourism Director Sherry Poore and Assistant Director Bailey Mullins Savage met with Kentucky Wildlands videographer Ramie Hutchison at the park adjacent to Seventy Six Falls as he flew a drone around the area, capturing new video for the project’s updated website and promotional materials used to lure visitors to the region and each of those 17 featured waterfalls. According to the Kentucky Wildlands’ website, the featured waterfalls along the Waterfall Trail are being promoted as a trail to help people access the natural wonders of the area.

Clinton County High School will present its 107th Commencement on Friday, May 17, at the Lindle Castle Gymnasium at 6 p.m. There are 78 graduates in the Class of 2024. The top two honor students this year are Tyler Guffey, first academic honoree, and Jonna Upchurch, second academic honoree.

Clinton Fiscal Court, during its regular meeting on May 16, turned down a proposed ordinance that would have prohibited dispensary businesses from selling cannabis for medical purposes. The ordinance that would have stopped such business failed by a 3-2 vote.

Albany City Council, at a special meeting held May 17, voted to hire a new Albany City Clerk. On a motion by Councilman Reed Sloan, they voted unanimously to hire Sydne Denney to that post.

One of Clinton County’s most recognizable citizens, Lyda Pauline Wells Conner, passed away last week at the age of 94. She was one of the driving forces behind the more than 20 year-long battle with the U.S. Army and in the United States court system to have her late husband’s (Garlin Murl Conner) service record upgraded for him to posthumously be awarded the nation’s highest military medal, the Medal of Honor.

The Memorial Day weekend will certainly be one that will be remembered, especially for the property owners who experienced extensive damage as a result of the high winds that came through with the passing storm. While damage was reported widespread, a concentration of damage to trees, structures and boats was experienced in the Shipley community, along Ky. 553, and the Wisdom Marina on Dale Hollow Lake. Luckily, no serious injuries or deaths as a result of the storms were reported in Clinton County.

In one of the most meaningless elections ever held in Clinton County, voters in both of the major political parties gave nods to the favorites as the nominees for the upcoming general election for office of President of the United States. Former President Donald Trump received 851 Republican votes, while incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden received 50 votes.

A man who was originally charged with murder, but accepted a plea agreement to a lesser charge, was formally sentenced by Clinton Circuit Judge David L. Williams on May 2. Benjamin Claywell was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to second degree manslaughter in April.

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs won its first 16th District Championship in girls softball in the last 15 years at Cumberland County. The Lady Dawgs defeated Monroe County 10-0, and defeated Cumberland County in the finals 10-4. The Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season and district play at 27-10.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests in May: Michael Daley, 24; Johnny K. Duvall; Archie Boykin; Laura Stinson, all of Albany; Tony Mullins, Byrdstown, Tennessee.

May Deaths: Linda Bell, 66, Albany; Leighman Messer, 75, Manchester, Ky.; Jimmy Van Elmore, 63, Albany; Norman Pierce, 87, Albany; Grace Burkett, 86, Albany; Ada Groce Slagle, 79, Albany; Ernest Guffey, 80, Albany; Eudean Asberry, 94, Albany; Brian Shane Burchett, 47, Albany; Lyda Pauline Wells Conner, 94, Albany; Karen Spaulding Bolen, 63, Albany; Clifford Newton Nolan, 89, Crossett, AR; Gary Lee Tallent, 48, Albany; Roger Kennedy, 67, Albany; Anita Lou Rich Campbell, 64, Albany; Barbara Jean Garner Sawyers, 87, Albany; Gay Thomas Agee, 61, Albany.

2024 June Review

June News: The National Weather Service has issued a statement about last week’s storms that rolled through Clinton and surrounding counties and has concluded three EF-1 tornadoes had, in fact, touched down on Sunday, May 26.

An innovative program focused on recruiting the future generation of law enforcement officers will get underway this summer and will be based in Clinton County at Trooper Island Youth Camp on Dale Hollow Lake. Launched by Gov. Andy Beshear and KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr., the Youth Academy will provide young Kentuckians with an opportunity to interact with state police troopers and officers while learning leadership skills, physical fitness requirements and law enforcement principles.

Tourism in Clinton County contributed to just over $14 million in direct spending to the local economy in 2023, according to figures released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. In addition, the tourists who visited Albany and Clinton County during 2023 were responsible for funding 158 tourism related jobs.

Energix Renewables hosted a “town hall” type meeting on June 5 at the VFW Post in Albany. The reason for the public gathering was to inform the public of an upcoming project in the works to install solar panels on 833 acres on the top of the mountain near Duvall Valley. According to Project Development Director Shawn Hershberger, the meeting mainly was to inform the public of how the process to install solar panels work. Energix Renewables is based in Arlington, Virginia.

The 2024 Clinton County Fair will get an earlier than usual start this year, with extended days of activities and some new events that are sure to be fan favorites. The fair will extend over a 10-day period, with one or more events being on tap each day and night, starting Thursday, June 13, and running through Saturday, June 22.

As expected, a large number of local non-partisan candidates who will appear on the November General Election ballot waited until the final day of filing–Tuesday, June 4–to declare as candidates. A total of eight candidates filed for some type of office, bringing the number of non-partisan hopefuls to 18 total, 14 of whom will be on the general election ballot this Fall.

A single vehicle accident occurred Thursday night, June 13, on KY Hwy. 696 that claimed the life of 16 year old Ella Smith. She was a freshman at Clinton County High School. A juvenile passenger was injured but was treated at released from a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital.

Although most of the ballot for non-partisan offices that will be on the November General Election ballot is complete, one seat will continue to be possibly contested into October of this year. Andrew Tallent filed as a write-in candidate for School Board in District 2, consisting of the Neathery-Cave Springs and Seventy-Six precincts. The deadline to declare as a write-in candidate in any race is October 25.

A solar panel project that will be located on the mountain in Duvall Valley, and has been in the works since last fall, apparently has a lot of local opposition, as displayed during the most recent meeting of the Clinton County Fiscal Court. Over 50 people, in a standing room only setting, filled the upstairs courtroom, most of them in opposition to the planned solar panel project.

Local law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and illegal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests in June: Christopher Glen Hughes, 45, and Jack Meredith, 21, both of Monticello, Ky.; Brian Gross, 39, Alpha, Ky.; Angela Frazho, 47; Michael Ritchie, 51; Candice Tweedy, 27; Luther Conner, 22; Dawson Jarvis, 23; William Stearns, 47; Parker Byrd, 26, all of Albany.

June Deaths: Doris Taylor Cash, 81, Albany; Dorothy Lee, 83, Albany; A.V. Conner, 79, Albany; Gayron Thrasher, 85, Albany; Barbara Myers Thair, 65, Elizabethtown, Ky.; Willard R. Brown, 83, Richmond, IN; Mareeda Sell Gibson, 94, Somerset, Ky.; Anna Hudson Craft, 74, Albany; Ella Smith, 16, Albany; Geneiveve Cross, 92, Albany.