Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

That was a fast start, now it gets really busy

Hard to believe but already if you fold the schedule in half, that’s about where we are on the number of games left in this roundball season.

Our Bulldogs returned home from the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic with an unblemished record still intact, at 13-0, and with another piece of championship hardware to add to the trophy case, after winning the boys’ green bracket in Gatlinburg.

The Lady Dawgs finished its Smoky Mountain Winter Classic with a 1-2 mark, and a fourth place finish out of the eight team bracket in their tournament.

Moving on to 2025

As we get into the 2025 portion of the season, the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs immediately jump back into the all important 16th District round of games this Friday night by hosting our counterparts from Metcalfe County in a double-header night at The Castle.

That Metcalfe County matchup will mark the second against the Hornets and Lady Hornets in games that go down to eventually determine how the post-season district brackets will be lined out for the first round of play.

After a trip to Williamsburg for the Lady Dawgs on Saturday, January 4, we jump straight into the 4th Region All “A” Classic tournament.

Both our Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs will play host in their opening round games, taking on Foundation Christian Monday, January 6, in The Castle. Girls’ varsity will tip at 6:00 p.m., followed by the boys’ varsity matchup at about 7:30 p.m.

Other first round matchups in the All “A” Classic will see host Russellville taking on Monroe County, and host Metcalfe County taking on Cumberland County.

First round winners are then hitting the road to the far western border of the 4th Region to finish out the All “A” Classic brackets, traveling to Todd County Central for semi final games Wednesday, Thursday and the championship games on Friday, January 8, 9, and 10.

This year’s All “A” Classic State Tournament moves again in location, this time landing in Owensboro, Kentucky, where the 16 region champions in each division will battle for the coveted championship title in what has been billed as the largest invitational high school basketball tournament in the world.

January continues to be the whirlwind month for roundball action, with 16th District matchups on both sides of the All “A” Classic games, with back to back to back district matchups against Cumberland Count (January 14), Monroe County (January 17) and Russell County (January 20), all hosted by Clinton County in The Castle.

Take a deep breath and one final chance at a little rest and relaxation this week, then gear up and get ready – it gets really fun starting this week.

Happy New Year!