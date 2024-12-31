Lady Dawgs move to .500 on the year

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs traveled to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, this past weekend to compete in the Smoky Mountain Classic.

The Lady Dawgs moved its record to 6-6 on the year, picking up one win and two losses for the weekend.

Clinton County 58

Floyd Central 53

Overtime

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs traveled to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to compete in the Smoky Mountain Classic this past weekend and took on Floyd Central in its first game of the tournament.

The Lady Dawgs started out on a good note, but found itself down by two after the first quarter, 18-16.

Clinton County dug in during the second quarter and outscored Floyd Central 11-5 to take a 27-23 halftime lead.

During the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs fell behind again and only scored 11 points, to Floyd Central’s 16, to trail by one, 39-38.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County was able to hold Floyd Central to only seven points, while putting up eight on its side of the board.

When the final buzzer sounded in regulation, Clinton County found itself in a tie ball game and headed into overtime at 46-46.

In the overtime period, it was Clinton County controlling the pace of the game.

Clinton County managed to put up 12 points in the period, compared to Floyd Central’s seven, to pick up the win, 58-53.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Longwell 17

M. Smith 12

Thacker 12

Harlan 11

Ipock 6

Clinton County 31

East Limestone 33

Clinton County took on East Limestone on Friday.

Both teams started out slow and never really picked up on offense for the entire game.

During the first quarter, Clinton County tried to control the speed of the game, but East Limestone managed to put up 11 points on Clinton County’s defense, compared to only six points on the Lady Dawgs’ side.

The second quarter went much differently for the Lady Dawgs defensively, as they held East Limestone to only two points during the eight minutes of play.

At the half, Clinton County led by one, 14-13.

The third quarter was up and down for the Lady Dawgs, as Clinton County posted only seven points for the period, while East Limestone managed to get 12 points added to its side of the scoreboard, 25-21.

The Lady Dawgs fought back hard in the fourth quarter, but could never regain the lead as East Limestone came out with the win, 33-31.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

M. Smith 14

Longwell 12

Ipock 3

Harlan 2

Clinton County 36

Gibbs 58

Clinton County ran in to a buzz saw on Saturday facing Gibbs, Tennessee.

Gibbs came out hot in the first quarter and never let up, hitting 15 three pointers for the game.

During the first quarter, Clinton County found itself down 22-7, but managed to outscore Gibbs in the second quarter, 9-6, for a 28-16 score at the half.

During the third quarter, Gibbs once again started firing on all cylinders and put up 20 points in the period, compared to Clinton County’s eight for a 58-23 score.

Clinton County never led throughout the game, but did outscore Gibbs in the fourth quarter 12-10, but the damage had already been done as Gibbs won the game, 58-36.

Gibbs ended up shooting 15-37 from the three point line for 45 of its 58 points.

Harlan 13

Longwell 6

Davis 4

M. Smith 3

Ipock 3

A. Smith 3

Thacker 2

Messer 2

Clinton County moved to 6-6 on the year with a home game up next on the schedule against Metcalfe County on Friday at 6 p.m.

Sadie Ipock went up for a shot in the paint on Thursday in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.