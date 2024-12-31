Dawgs win holiday classic, 13-0

The Clinton County Bulldogs remain perfect through the holiday season by winning the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, this past weekend.

Clinton County went 3-0 in the tournament to move to 13-0 on the year.

Clinton County 77

Seymore, Tenn. 54

The Bulldogs traveled to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, this past weekend and completely controlled the Smoky Mountain Classic, picking up three wins.

The first came at the hands of Seymore, Tennessee.

The Dawgs went to work quick during its first game; picking up a 14-7 first quarter lead against Seymore.

The second quarter, Clinton County found its groove, posting 25 second quarter points and holding Seymore to only 12 for a halftime lead of 39-19.

Clinton County continued to roll in the second half, putting up 18 in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth, in order to come out on top, 77-54.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 18

Mason 15

N. Poore 13

Davis 11

Beaty 8

McCutchen 6

Harmon 4

Irwin 2

Clinton County 65

Coierian, Ohio 34

In Clinton County’s second game, the Dawgs took on Coierian, a team from Ohio.

The Dawgs started out on a good note as Clinton County outscored Coierian 14-10.

The Dawgs really hit the ground running in the second quarter by putting up 25 points, compared to Coierian’s eight for a 39-18 halftime lead.

The Dawgs managed to post 15 third quarter points while Coierian outscored the Dawgs by two with 17 points. Clinton County led after three quarter, 54-35.

The fourth quarter was even for both teams, as 10 points were added to each side of the board, to reach a 64-45 final, in favor of the Dawgs.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Davis 18

N. Poore 14

Mason 11

Beaty 9

Young 9

McCutchen 3

Clinton County 65

South Pontotoc 34

The final game of the tournament and to take the championship, Clinton County took on Pontotoc, Missouri.

The Dawgs put up a quick 20 points in the quarter compared to SP’s 12.

Clinton County continued to roll in the second quarter and posted 18 points compared to SP’s 10 for a 38-22 halftime score.

The Dawgs really created some seperation in the third quarter as Clinton County posted 19 third quarter points and held SP to only four for the entire eight minutes of play.

At the end of the period, Clinton County led 57-26.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County coasted its way to victory as both teams scored eight points during the period.

Clinton County won the game by a final of 65-34, and remain perfect on the year at 13-0.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 20

Beaty 19

McCutchen 8

Poore 7

Davis 4

Mason 4

Irwin 3

Clinton County will be back in action on Friday as the Dawgs host Metcalfe County following the girls varsity game, which begins at 6 p.m.

Noah McCutchen drove the lane in the first half of Clinton County’s game against Seymore, Tennessee. Clinton County won the game 77-54 and ended up winning the Smoky Mountain Classic. The Dawgs remain 13-0 on the year.