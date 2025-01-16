Dawgs win All ‘A’ regional

The Clinton County Bulldogs moved to 17-0 on the year with a huge win Sunday in the 4th Region All “A” Classic championship against Monroe County.

Clinton County 62

Monroe County 47

Clinton County picked up an impressive win on Sunday against Monroe County, 62-47 that will send the Dawgs to the All “A” Classic State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The games started out on the slow side, but with both teams almost matching each other point for point.

The Dawgs went up first with a 7-0 run, which included scoring by Cannon Young, Drew Davis and Nick Poore.

Monroe County’s only field goals in the first quarter all came from behind the three point lin,e as the Falcons put in four in the eight minute period.

At the end of the first, Clinton County held on to a three point lead, 15-12.

The second quarter went much the same way for both teams as they struggled on offense.

Monroe County opened the quarter with a two point field goal to cut the lead to one point, 15-14, and the Dawgs didn’t answer until the 5:04 mark, when Will Beaty added a basket to push the lead back to three, 17-14.

Monroe County would get back to within one at the 1:10 mark, 20-19, but never took the lead as Clinton County managed to put up five points in the final minute to lead at the half, 25-19.

During the third quarter, Clinton County really put the pressure on as baskets started to fall for the Bulldogs. Clinton County put together an 18-3 run to lead the Falcons 43-22 to start the fourth quarter.

Clinton County went into cruise control during the final eight minutes.

Monroe County got to within 12 points once, but never got any closer as the Dawgs ran away with its 17th victory of the season and maintain its undefeated status, with a final score of 62-47.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 19

Poore 12

Beaty 8

McCutchen 8

Davis 8

Mason 7

Clinton County 71

Cumberland Co. 61

Clinton County took on Cumberland County in the semi-finals of the 4th Region All “A” Classic on Thursday night of last week.

The Dawgs started out on the slow side, but kept things interesting with three, three-pointers, two from Young and one from Jaxon Mason, in the first quarter. Drew Davis rounded out scoring in the first with a free throw.

Cumberland County was also on fire from the three point line, as the Panthers hit four three-pointers and lead the Dawgs by two after the first quarter, 12-10.

The second quarter is where Clinton County started to pull away a little as Young hit three, three-pointers and Mason hit two, with Davis hitting two free throws and a field goal, for 21 second quarter points.

The Dawgs held the Panthers to only 13 points in the second quarter in order to grab a six point lead at the half, 31-25.

Cumberland County finished the quarter with an 8-0 run.

The Panthers added to that run in the third quarter with a three-point play to cut the lead to three points, 31-28, at the 5:24 mark.

Clinton County then put together a 13-4 run with 1:04 on the clock and took a 12 point lead, 44-32.

At the end of the third, Clinton County led the Panthers, 48-36.

The Dawgs started the fourth quarter with an 11-6 run to lead 59-42 on two free throws by Burk Sells, with four minutes remaining in the game.

The final minutes of the game saw matching scoring, but with the lead Clinton County had already built up, the Panthers couldn’t get close enough to gain the lead.

Both teams managed to post 23 points each in the quarter alone, but Clinton County came out on top with the 71-61 win.

Young hit a season high six three-pointers in the game.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 24

Mason 18

Poore 13

Davis 7

McCutchen 5

Beaty 4

Clinton County 71

FCA 26

The Dawgs hosted Foundation Christian Academy in the first round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic in a game that was moved from Monday night of last week to Tuesday night due to weather.

Clinton County dominated the game from the opening tip and never looked back.

The Dawgs almost scored more points in the first quarter than FCA did for the entire game.

At the end of the first quarter, Clinton County went to the bench with a 24-12 lead.

The second quarter went much the same for Clinton County, as the Dawgs outscored the Falcons 18-6.

At the half, Clinton County led 42-18.

During the third quarter, the Falcons struggled on offense as Clinton County held FCA to zero points in the eight minute period.

The Dawgs managed to post 16 points to grab a 58-18 lead.

During the final quarter, Clinton County managed to post 13 points to FCA’s eight points to reach a 71-26 final.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Davis 18

N. Poore 17

Young 14

Beaty 9

Mason 7

Z. Poore 6

The Dawgs will be at home this week as Clinton County hosts Cumberland County on Tuesday (too late for press deadline) and will host Monroe County on Friday night. Both games will follow the Lady Dawgs’ game.