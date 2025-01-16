Lady Dawgs bow out of All ‘A’ early

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs moved to 7-8 on the year with a loss, 54-34, in the semi-finals round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic tournament held at Todd County last Wednesday.

The Lady Dawgs were defeated by Metcalfe County, who eventually won the tournament by defeating Todd County Central in the finals.

Metcalfe County started the game with a 5-0 run in the first 45 seconds after the tip off Wednesday night.

Clinton County’s Sadie Ipock then made a field goal from the corner, followed by a three-pointer from Makayla Smith to tie the score at 5 with 4:20 on the clock.

Metcalfe County then went on a 9-2 run to finish the quarter with a 14-7 lead.

Clinton County battled back in the second quarter after being down 17-9 in the first minutes of play.

The Lady Dawgs put together a 10-3 run to cut the lead to one point, 20-19, on two three-pointers by Lexi Messer, and two field goals by Chloe Longwell.

By the end of the half, Clinton County had kept the score close and didn’t allow Metcalfe County too much distance. The Lady Dawgs went into the locker room at the break down by three, 24-21.

Metcalfe County came out in the second half and scored at the 6:07 mark to push the lead to five, 26-21.

Longwell made a field goal to cut the lead back to three, but Metcalfe County answered with a field goal at the 5:04 mark to push the lead back to five, 28-23.

Tatum Harlan made a five foot jumper with 3:40 on the clock to put the Lady Dawgs back to within three points, 28-25, but a 5-0 run to finish the quarter by Metcalfe County saw the Lady Hornets with an eight point lead with eight minutes remaining in the game, 33-25.

The fourth quarter didn’t fare well for the Lady Dawgs as Metcalfe County continued scoring and reached a 10-0 run to lead by 15, 40-25.

The Lady Dawgs could never get back into the game as Metcalfe County controlled the floor.

With 1:25 remaining in the game, Metcalfe County reached an 19 point lead, 51-32 and finished with a 20 point win, 54-34.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Longwell 12

Smith 8

Messer 6

Ipock 4

Harlan 2

Tucker 2

The Lady Bulldogs were back in action this week at home on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) as Clinton County hosted Cumberland County and Friday night as Monroe County comes into town.

Both games are scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip off.

Chloe Longwell scored two of her 12 points in the second half against Metcalfe County on Wednesday of the semi-finals game of the 4th Region All “A” Classic.

Sadie Ipock went up for a shot in the lane during Wednesday’s game against Metcalfe County. Clinton County lost the game, 54-34.