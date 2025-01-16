Margie Mevaline Guinn Golden, 77, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at The Medical Center of Albany, Monday, January 6, 2025.

She was the daughter of Worley and Gertie Mae Delk Guinn.

She was a member of Jesus Name Tabernacle and a cook for Clinton Care and Rehab.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Elmore; son, Michael Elmore; daughter, Teresa Jo Morrow; siblings, Esther Guinn, Ruby Lee Duvall, Lou Francis, and Stella Guinn.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Miller, McKenly (Jennifer) Elmore, Ritchie (Heather) Burchett; siblings, Imogene Smith of Albany, Kentucky, Janice Chaplin of Monticello, Kentucky, Roger Guinn of Albany, Kentucky, Buffy Guffey of Somerset, Kentucky, Donnie Guinn of New Castle, Indiana; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., with Bro. Luther Dishman officiating.

Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.