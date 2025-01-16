Mr. William Henry “Bill” Hester, Jr., 82, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was the son of William H. Sr. and Margaret (Adams) Hester.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked in maintenance for Raytheon.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Jack Hester; children, Catherine Sue (David) Vance of Burkesville, Kentucky; step-son, Rodney (Debbie) Selvio of Pensacola, Florida; step-children, Michelle (Gary) Maynard of Greenfield, Indiana, Angela Vollrath of Marysville, Ohio, Scott Johnson of Greenfield, Indiana; grandchildren, Bradley Vance, Nicholas Vance, and seven step-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. in the Memory Chapel of the Norris-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Joshua M. Steele officiating. Burial followed in the Perkins Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Military honors provided by Monticello D.A.V. # 105.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com