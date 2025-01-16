Arawana Asberry

Arawama Asberry, 88, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Pearl and Bess Burchfield and was the wife of the late Hale Asberry.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Asberry.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving caregivers of Arawana and a special thanks to Hospice of Lake Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 13, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Keith McKim officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.