Robert Joseph “Bob” Claborn

Robert Joseph Claborn “Bob”, 81, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away January 4, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Claborn; mother and stepfather, Eula and Gene Miller, and brother, Odell Claborn.

He is survived by his children, Bobby Claborn, Tina (Derek) Hazelip and Joe (Brandie) Claborn; grandchildren, BJ Claborn, Jenna (Zak) Bottoms, Jared Claborn, Jacob and Daniel Hazelip; three great grandchildren; siblings, Enid (Steve) Wallace, Sandra Waser, Charles (Carol) Claborn, Steve Claborn, Jim Claborn, John (Cheryl) Claborn and Oreatha (Sean) Murray, Rick (Joella) Miller and Kevin (Andi) Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bob’s life was held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Alexander Newburgh Chapel, officiated by Pastor Tommy Epperson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warrick Humane Society.