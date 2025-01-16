Clinton Jewelers sale benefits school backpack food program

Clinton Jewelers recently provided a big boost for the Clinton County School District Backpack Food Program with a Sterling Silver Pearl Drop sale. The success of the event in December resulted in the business being able to present a check for $1,200. The Backpack Program benefits children in Albany and Clinton County, ensuring they have access to nourishing meals when they need them the most. The event was the third annual sale Clinton Jewelers has held to benefit the Backpack Program.

Pictured above are Clinton Jewelers owners Logan Butler, left, and Donna Butler, second from right, along with Clinton Schools Resource Director Emily Craig, second from left, and Julie York, Clinton County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel, right.