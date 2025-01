The Clinton County News traveled in early January with Mike and Tracy Rayborn to St.Thomas. The photo was made on the first stop of a seven day cruise aboard the Carnival Venezia, which also visited San Juan and Amber Cove.

Going on a trip? Take the Clinton County News along and make a photo and we’ll publish it in the newspaper. Send the photo, in its full resolution .jpg format, attached to an email to: gpcompany@kih.net