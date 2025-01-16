AFD squad, officials welcome new truck to Albany Fire Department fleet

The Albany Fire Department joined with member from the Albany City Council and the Clinton County Fiscal Court this past Sunday afternoon to take delivery of the department’s newest truck to its fleet.

Squad members are shown above standing alongside the new truck that arrived at the AFD Headquarters Sunday afternoon. After inspecting and admiring the newest truck, the crew held a brief prayer, in effect blessing the new piece of equipment before its initial run.

The purchase of the new truck has been a joint effort between the AFD, the Clinton County Fiscal Court, and the Albany City Council. Members of the City Council on hand are shown in the bottom photo, while Fiscal Court members on hand Sunday are pictured below. (Albany Fire Department photos by Ivy Davis)