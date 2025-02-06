Brush fire quickly extinguished

Rudy Thomas, left, Albany Fire Chief Robert Roeper, center, and Albany Firefighter Parker Means were on the scene of a brush fire at the 13 mile marker on U.S. Hwy. 127 last Wednesday night. Roeper said the fire started when Thomas was burning items outside his residence and a piece of stray ember caught the leaves on fire. Roeper said a dozer was brought in to put a plow line around the area and it was extinguished quickly. According to Roeper, there is no burn ban on for Clinton County at the moment, but a burn ban will take effect on March 15, 2025.