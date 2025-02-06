Lady Dawgs pick up two Ws

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs moved to 2-1 on the week with a loss against Wayne County on Tuesday night, followed by back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday against Glasgow and Apollo, respectively.

Clinton County 60

Apollo 20

The Lady Dawgs enforced a running clock during Saturday’s contest against Apollo at The Castle.

During the first quarter, Clinton County scored the first 25 points of the game before Apollo found a basket.

The Lady Dawgs led at the end of the first quarter, 25-3.

The second quarter went much the same way for the Lady Dawgs, holding Apollo to only seven points for the period.

Clinton County managed to post 16 for the period to lead at the half, 41-10.

Makayla Smith hit four three-pointers during the first half and followed up wth two in the second half for six total for the game.

The third quarter saw Clinton County continue to dominate, putting up 15 points compared to Apollo’s three, for a 56-13 lead.

During the second half Clinton County enforced a running-clock by grabbing a 35 point lead.

Clinton County posted only four points during the last period, but the damage had already been done as Apollo put up seven, but fell to the Lady Dawgs, 60-20.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

M. Smith 20

Longwell 8

Ipock 8

Thacker 7

Harlan 7

Young 5

Messer 3

A. Smith 2

Clinton County 59

Glasgow 44

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs picked up its first win of the week on Friday against Glasgow at The Castle, 59-44.

During the first quarter, Clinton County started off on a mission, moving to a quick 10-0 lead.

Glasgow finally scored at the 3:18 mark on a three pointer from the wing, then Clinton County finished the quarter with a 7-0 run to lead 17-3 at the end of one.

Clinton County remained in control during the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Scotties 13-10.

Clinton County saw scoring in the first half mainly from the foul line, hitting nine of 13, and led at the break, 30-13.

The Lady Scotties picked up the pace a little bit in the third quarter, outscoring Clinton county 13-11, but the Lady Dawgs still remained in control, leading the game 41-26.

During the final period, both teams matched each other point for point as both teams posted 18 during the final quarter.

Clinton County finished with the win, 59-44.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Longwell 19

Thacker 16

Harlan 8

Ipock 7

Messer 6

M. Smith 3

Clinton County 25

Wayne County 53

Clinton County’s only loss of the week came at the hands of neighboring Wayne County last Tuesday night, 53-25.

The Lady Dawgs started out on good note, keeping up with the Lady Cardinals and taking a quick 2-0 lead on a field goal by Longwell.

Wayne County then answered with a three point play to gain a one point lead, but Longwell hit another field goal to put the Lady Dawgs up by one at the 5:52 mark, 4-3.

Wayne County finished the quarter with a 8-3 run to lead 11-7 after one.

During the second quarter, Clinton County remained close enough to make it anyone’s game.

The Lady Dawgs fell behind by 10, 17-7, but fought back with two field goals by Thacker to cut the lead to six, 17-11.

Wayne County hit its fifth three-pointer at the 2:09 mark to push the lead back to nine, but Clinton County’s Sadie Ipock and Thacker scored a free throw and field goal, respectively, to cut the lead to six at the half, 20-14.

The third quarter is where the wheels fell off for the Lady Dawgs as Wayne County managed to put up 20 third quarter points, compared to Clinton County’s eight. The Lady Dawgs trailed 40-22.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County had its worst quarter of the game, only scoring three points, two from Harlan and one from Ipock, all from the foul line.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County fell, 53-25.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Thacker 10

Longwell 6

Harlan 4

Messer 3

Ipock 2

Clinton County was back in action Tuesday night, too late for press deadline, at Rockcastle County, and will be on the road again Thursday against McCreary Central. The Lady Dawgs will also host Pickett County, Tennessee, on Saturday in the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic with a 6 p.m. tip off time at The Castle.

Tatum Harlan went up for a layup in the second half against Glasgow on Friday night at The Castle. Clinton County won the game by a final score of 59-44. Harlan finished the game with eight points.

Sadie Ipock shot the ball from the post during Friday night’s game against Glasgow. Ipock finished with seven points.