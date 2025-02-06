Dawgs continue to add wins

The Clinton County Bulldogs moved to 24-1 on the year after picking up three wins this past week against Wayne County, Glasgow and Trinity Whitesville.

Clinton County 71

Trinity (Whitesville) 37

The Dawgs traveled to Owensboro Saturday, February 1, to take on Trinity (Whitesville) in the First Commonweath Mortgage Classic and came out with a commanding win, 71-37.

Clinton County came out on the slow side and although it took some time to get rolling, the Dawgs led the game 14-10 after the first quarter.

Clinton County’s Cannon Young started off with two field goals in the first quarter for four points, Drew Davis had the hot hand with eight points and Jaxon Mason had a bucket, for 14 first quarter points.

During the second quarter, Clinton County’s Will Beaty knocked down a three pointer, with Mason putting in three field goals for six points, Nick Poore added a basket and Young put in two, for 15 points during the quarter.

The Dawgs held Trinity to only nine points in the quarter to lead by 10 at the half, 29-19.

In the second half Clinton County really put the pedal down and scored 21 points in the end of the third and fourth quarters, compared to seven and 11 points scored by Trinity in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

Davis scored eight points in both halves to lead the team with 16 points on the game.

Clinton County picked up its 24th win of the season with the 71-37 victory.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Davis 16

Beaty 14

Mason 13

Poore 11

Young 9

Harmon 2

Irwin 2

Clinton County 68

Glasgow 49

The Dawgs hosted Glasgow on Friday night at The Castle.

The game started off great for the Dawgs with an 8-0 run in the first three minutes, but Glasgow caught fire and finished the first quarter with a 12-5 run to trail by one at the end of the period, 13-12.

During the second quarter, Clinton County’s Mason hit a field goal to put the Dawgs up by three, but a three pointer by Glasgow tied the score at 15, with 7:09 on the clock.

Mason answered with a three pointer of his own, but a 7-0 run by the Scotties put Glasgow up by four, 22-18.

The Scotties continued to control the game in the second quarter and reached a seven point lead at the 3:32 mark, 29-22.

By the end of the quarter, Clinton County managed to get back within striking distance and trailed by three at the break, 31-28.

The second half went much different for the Dawgs. Clinton County came out of the locker room at the half and regained control.

A 14-0 run to start the second half put Clinton County up by 11 points with 3:25 on the clock, 42-31.

Glasgow didn’t score a single point until the 2:57 mark and that point came from the foul line, 42-32.

With 1:01 showing, Glasgow hit a field goal, but Mason answered with a three-point play for a 45-34 lead.

By the end of the quarter, Clinton County led the game 49-37.

During the final quarter, Clinton County remained in control.

The Dawgs put up 19 points for the final period, while holding the Scotties to only 12 points, to secure its 23rd win of the season, 68-49.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Mason 29

Young 13

Poore 10

Beaty 7

Davis 6

McCutchen 3

Clinton County 71

Wayne County 61

The Clinton County Bulldogs traveled to neighboring Wayne County last Tuesday night, January 28, to take on the Cardinals of the 12th Region.

Clinton County started out in control of the game as Mason scored the first two baskets for the Dawgs, 4-0.

Wayne County then answered with a 7-0 run to take a three point lead, 7-4.

The Dawgs then put together and 8-0 run to take a five point lead with 2:15 on the clock, 12-7.

Both teams would finish the quarter with three points each as the Dawgs led by five, 15-10.

Clinton County continued to roll in the second quarter, jumping out to a 24-12 lead midway through the period.

The Dawgs remained in control of the game and finished the half with a 35-22 lead over the Cardinals.

During the third quarter, Clinton County opened with a 13-7 run with 2:16 remaining in the period, 48-29.

Wayne County kept things interesting and managed to cut the lead to 11 points at the end of the period, 54-43.

The Cardinals’ run continued into the fourth quarter and Wayne County scored the first four points of the period to cut the lead to seven, 54-47.

With three minutes remaining, the Dawgs had pushed the lead back to nine points, 63-54.

The Dawgs extended the lead on a layup by Beaty and a field goal by Young, 67-54.

From that point, the Dawgs cruised to victory as Clinton County held on to the win, 71-61.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 25

Beaty 16

Davis 11

Mason 11

Poore 7

McCutchen 1

Clinton County will be back in action this week as the team traveled to Edmonson County on Tuesday, too late for press deadline, and back at home on Saturday for the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic against Pickett County, Tennessee. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Cannon Young took the ball into traffic Friday night at The Castle during the first half against Glasgow. Clinton County won the game and Young finished with 13 points.