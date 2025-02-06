Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Nick Poore joins the 500 Point Club

Bulldog Nick Poore was recognized in front of a home crowd Friday night prior to Clinton County’s victory over Glasgow.

During the All “A” Classic Tournament in the game against Cumberland County, Poore joined the CCHS 500 Point Club.

Since that time, Nick has added more points to that 500 total, which now stands at 591.

Congrats Nick on reaching this milestone.

Good luck to our cheerleaders in the Sunshine State

Our CCHS Varsity Cheerleader squad will be in Florida this week competing in the National Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida.

The squad has earned several awards this year, as well as earning several rousing rounds of applause in The Castle every time they have performed their competition routine.

Good luck in Orlando this week, girls!

The Cheer coaching staff is Lorie Dalton, Ashley King and Tristan Moons.

That time of year, the more things change, well, they are likely to change even more – III

As I noted the last couple of weeks, approaching the end of the roundball season and with the tournament appearances, inclement weather and other factors, changes in the original schedule have been made, and will likely continue to mound up.

A double header lineup at Russell County is set for Thursday, February 13, with a girls’ varsity tip at 6:00 p.m.

As noted in this space before, cancel the boys’ junior varsity / varsity games at The Castle on February 6 against Somerset Christian and cancel boys’ junior varsity / varsity games at Campbellsville on February 11.

The Saturday games this week (February 8) against neighboring Pickett County (Tennessee), now has a girls’ varsity tip time for 6:00 p.m. in The Castle, followed by the boys’ varsity contest. Schedules that were printed and distributed show a later start time.

More is likely to come.

Bulldogs under the weather

A couple of well-known Bulldogs have reportedly been under the weather and could use some Big Blue Get Well Soon wishes.

David Warinner, who is best recognized as the long-time CCHS Principal, recently underwent a surgical procedure in Bowling Green.

In addition to sitting in the principal’s office for several years, David served as the boys’ varsity head coach for a season, 1988-89.

Larry Hatfield also recently underwent a surgical procedure in Bowling Green.

Larry was a stand-out player in the early 1970s, and was inducted onto the CCHS Basketball Wall of Fame in the third class (2000), having dropped in 1,243 points and pulling down 893 rebounds during his career, including 519 rebounds his senior season (1973).

Booster Club/WANY Radio Auction date set

You know that we’re in the short rows of a roundball campaign when the date for the Clinton County Basketball Booster Club / WANY Radio Auction is released.

Well, here we are again.

CCHS Assistant Athletic Director Gina Poore told me this week that the date for this year’s fundraising event will be Friday, February 21.

More details will be forthcoming in the next couple of weeks.