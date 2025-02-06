Gilbert Earl “Gib” Beaty, 88, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at The Medical Center at Albany, Friday, January 31, 2025.

He was born in Byrdstown, Tennessee, the son of Haskel and Ruby Dowdy Beaty.

He was retired from the U. S. Navy, and was a member of Maupin Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charlene Reeder, Ordean Mullins, Grady Beaty, Nell Zachary, and Larry R. Beaty.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Pierce Beaty; son, Michael (Charlotte) Beaty of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Jim Beaty of Wartburg, Tennessee, Creola Cummings of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Brenda Jung of Tampa, Florida, Sue Kline of Nashville, Tennessee, J.C. Beaty of Tallahassee, Florida, and Faye Sloan of Anderson, Indiana; grandchildren, Chelsea Ballinger and Nicholas Williams.

The funeral service was conducted Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. Greg Wells officiating.

Burial followed in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky, with Monticello DAV chapter 105 providing military honors.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.

