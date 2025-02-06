Malcom Moore Ellison

Malcolm Moore Ellison, 75, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away February 2, 2025 at The Medical Center in Albany, Kentucky.

He was a native of Byrdstown, Tennessee, the son of Ottie Elsworth and Beulah Jane Copeland Ellison.

He was a member of Concord Church and a retired machinist for Hutchinson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Phyllis Lee and Jimmy Copeland.

He is survived by his wife, Lana Huff Ellison; daughter, Amy (Greg) Claborn of Albany, Kentucky; stepson, Charles Morrison of Seattle, Washington; siblings, Alice Anderson of Cookeville, Tennessee, Pat Rich and Rebecca Kennedy, both of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Donna Romines of Cookeville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Chase (Taylor) Claborn, Madison (Evan) Dearborn; great-grandchild, Ezra Claborn; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CST in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Tompkins and Bro. James Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, after 6:00 p.m. CST, and again Thursday morning from 6:00 a.m. CST until the funeral hour.

Burial will follow in Lovelady-Sims Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Lovelady-Sims Cemetery fund.

Campbell New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.