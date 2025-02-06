Judy Faye Neal Hancock, 73, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2025, at the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Walter and Bonnie Massengale Neal.

She was of the Baptist faith and worked for American Woodmark,

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Jimmy K. Hancock; a son, Gary Hancock; and brother, Gary Lee Neal.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Tillman of Georgetown, Kentucky; siblings, Helen Neal, Martha Beaty, Roger (Gloria) Neal, all of Monticello Kentucky, George Michael “Mike” Neal of Dover, Tennessee; grandchildren, Xavier (Haleigh Arledge) Tillman, Garrett (Casi) Hancock; and great-grandchildren, Nellie Tillman and Walker Hancock.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home with Bro. Earnest Mann officiating and special eulogy given by family. Burial followed in the Edwards Chapel Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was charge of arrangements. Online condolences and information at www.news- monticello.com