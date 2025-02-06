Hunter Lee Taylor, 24, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025.

He was the son of Shane and Karen Taylor.

Hunter was a member of Casey Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, LaLonnie Braswell, and aunt and uncle, Amy and Scott Martin.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Makaela Taylor; great-grandmother, Mary Ann Nicholson; grandparents, Thomas Taylor of Texas, Cathy (Joe) Franklin of Marrowbone, Kentucky; several other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Barry Craddock officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2025 beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel until the service hour. Burial will follow in the Davis-Franklin Family Cemetery in Marrowbone, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com