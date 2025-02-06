Betty Spears Watkins, 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2025 at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Roy and Opal Edens Spears.

She was of the Christian faith, was a loving homemaker and a seamstress for Bob Evans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harlen Watkins; twin sons, Jimmy Bow and Daryl Bow; daughter, Arlena Short; brothers, Willie Spears, Howard Spears, Glenn Spears; sisters, Nell Hart, Sue Brumley, Hilda Jones, Grace Blair, and Alma Bow.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Arms, Shannon (Misty) Watkins, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Stacy (Marty) Smith of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Katherine (Jesse) Huckelby of Dubre, Kentucky, William (Patty) Sewell of Burkesville, Kentucky, Dewayne Watkins of Glasgow, Kentucky; brother, J.D. Spears of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Harlie Branham (Jacson Bolin), Angel (Greg) Moons, Dalton (Alexis) Watkins, Russell (Alyssa) Wray, Ethan (Layla) Watkins, Elizabeth (Dokota) Cowels, William (Alexia) Huckelby, Mariah Huckelby, Jesse Kyle (Kylee) Huckelby, Cameron (Hailey) Watkins, Chloe (Logan) Watkins, Tyler (Kendra) Sewell, Chris Short, Travis Mizell, and Wesley Watkins; several great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will conducted Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Smith and Bro. Greg Moons officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel, until the funeral hour.

Burial will follow in the Perkins Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the “Betty Spears Watkins Memorial Fund”, C/O Norris-New Funeral Home.

Norris-New Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com