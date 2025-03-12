Dawgs move on to semi-finals

The Clinton County Bulldogs took its 28-2 record into Diddle Arena Monday night to take on the Logan County Cougars.

This is Clinton County’s first trip to the regional tournament in three years.

The Dawgs started off on the slow side, allowing Logan County to reach a six point lead with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter, 15-9.

From that point, Clinton County’s Nick Poore and Jaxon Mason each dropped in three-pointers to tie the score at 15.

Logan County would put up two free throws, but a three pointer by Will Beaty gave the Dawgs its first lead of the game at 18-17. Drew Davis rounded out scoring in the first quarter with a basket in the paint, 20-17.

The Dawgs continued to score in the second quarter, but so did Logan County as the Cougars remained in the game.

The score went back and forth for the first part of the period. Poore knocked down another three pointer, four of four on the night, to take a three point lead, 30-27.

Logan County cut the lead to one on a field goal, but Beaty hit a three-pointer and a field goal to put the Dawgs up by six with 2:19 remaining before halftime, 35-29.

The Cougars cut the lead back to one point, 40-39, with six seconds remaining, but a half court heave at the buzzer banked in for Cannon Young, to put the Dawgs up by four at the break, 43-39.

During the third quarter, Clinton County started to pull away.

At the 5:35 mark, Clinton County reached its first double-digit lead of the game with a 53-42 score over Logan County.

Clinton County’s three point game continued to roll on as the team shot 61.9 percent from beyond the arch, on 13 of 21.

By the end of the third quarter, Clinton County found its rhythm with a 67-53 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Clinton County continued to score and remained in control of the game.

At the 4:24 mark, the Dawgs reached its biggest lead of the game at 25 points, 82-57.

The remainder of the game was just going through the motions as Clinton County picked up the victory, its 29th of the season, 87-64.

From the floor, Clinton County hit 33 of 53 for 62.3 percent.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Beaty 21

Poore 19

Young 18

J. Mason 14

Davis 7

McCutchen 4

Irwin 2

C. Mason 2

Clinton County will play Barren County on Monday, March 17, at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.

Point guard Noah McCutchen drove the lane for a basket in the first half of Clinton County’s game against Logan County on Monday night.

Nick Poore put up a shot in the lane during the first half against Logan County on Monday night in the first round game of the 4th Region Tournament at Diddle Arena. Clinton County won the game, 87-64.