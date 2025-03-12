Glen Ray Tuggle, 79, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at his residence in Clinton County, Kentucky, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

He was the son of John Wesley and Virginia Melinda Higginbotham Tuggle.

He was of the Nazarene faith, served in the U.S. Air Force, andworked for the Clinton County Board of Education for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John P. Tuggle, Virginia Taylor, Jesse W. Tuggle, Suzan J. Morriss, Robert Tuggle, Joseph F. Tuggle, and James T. Tuggle.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Groce Tuggle; sister, Barbara J. Huccaby; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The funeral service was held Friday, March 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com