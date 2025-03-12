Ora Lee Starns, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away March 6, 2025, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was the daughter of the late Reuben and Ostie Smith, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Starns; son, Billy Starns; grandson, Justin Starns; siblings, Connie Duvall, Elgie Barnes, Lizzy Smith, Stella Smith, Jean Smith, Hack Smith, Lonzo Smith, Ricky Smith, and Dee Smith.

She is survived by six children, Rayborn (Mary) Starns, Pamela (Wayne) Bradley, Randall (Faye) Starns, Rodney (Carol) Starns, Jerry (Melissa) Starns, and Terry (Susan) Starns; siblings, Georgia Reynolds, Theresa Scroggins, and Tony Smith; along with 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and beloved friend, Ginger Russell.

Funeral services were held at 12:00 noon, Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.