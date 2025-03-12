Eden Marie Wilbert, infant daughter of Andrew and Kara Vest Wilbert, was born, and passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025 ,at the Livingston Regional Hospital in Livingston, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Ted and Jean Harris, Donald Wilbert, MaryAnn Susemichael; step-great-grandmother, Patty Ann Wilbert; maternal great-grandparents, Thomas and Joyce Maguire; great-uncles David Maguire and Cliff Beuchel.

She is survived by her parents, Andrew and Kara Vest Wilbert; siblings, Wyatt Andrew Wilbert, Ella Joleigh Wilbert, and Ava Kate Wilbert; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Mary Jean Wilbert; maternal grandparents, Peggy and Jason Wilbert; maternal grandfather, William Vest; aunts and uncles, Nicholas (Jennifer) Wilbert, Kurt (Anna) Wilbert, Hillary (John) Carbone, Stephine (Chris) Wood; several other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of the Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Parson, Bro. Brandon Thompson and Bro. Jeff Thompson officiating.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements.

